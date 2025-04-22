Ederson News: Scores only goal in 1-0 win

Ederson scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and three chances created in Sunday's 1-0 victory against AC Milan.

Ederson scored his fourth goal of the season as he helped Atalanta to a crucial 1-0 win at Milan. He also created three chances, which makes it three games in the last five where he has created two or more chances. This goal was the midfielder's first shot on target in the last 10 matches.