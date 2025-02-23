Ederson News: Two saves in loss

Ederson made two saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-0 defeat versus Liverpool.

Ederson faced four shots and stopped two of them during during a disappointing loss to a very efficient Liverpool side. The goalkeeper was completely wrong-footed for the second and was just beaten by an excellent corner routine for the first. It wasn't entirely his fault, but this simply isn't the City side of old, especially with new pieces across the defense in front of Ederson.