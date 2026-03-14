Ederson News: Wins one tackle versus Inter

Ederson (thigh) drew three fouls and registered one cross (zero accurate), one clearance and two tackles (one tackle) in 38 minutes in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Inter Milan.

Ederson was back on the pitch after five matches and didn't look 100 percent or put up big numbers, but he made a significant impact on the game thanks to his physical presence and energy. He'll resume being a fixture once he's fully fit. Mario Pasalic, who can also play in other roles, picked up the slack for the most part. Ederson has tallied at least one tackle in eight consecutive outings, totaling 25 (16 won), scoring once and posting nine shots (three on target), 11 interceptions and 13 clearances during that stretch. Instead, he failed to create a chance in this one, ending a six-game string.