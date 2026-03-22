Edgar Guerra News: Receives red card against Santos

Guerra was shown a red card after being subbed off in Sunday's game versus Santos.

Guerra pushed the fourth official while leaving the field Sunday, and it's now up to the disciplinary committee to decide the length of his suspension, which will leave him ineligible at least for the upcoming match against Bravos. The wide player is a consistent starter and has racked up three goals and one assist over his last 11 games played. All of Pedro Alexis Canelo, Owen Gonzalez and Esteban Lozano are viable candidates to take his place during the suspension match.