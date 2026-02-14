Edgar Guerra headshot

Edgar Guerra News: Scores goal in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 14, 2026 at 7:28am

Guerra scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Friday's 3-2 defeat to Pumas.

Guerra doubled his side's lead with a right-footed finish in the 41st minute, and he only lacked better aim to score again in this clash. It was his second goal of the Clausura tournament, making him the team's top scorer after six game weeks. He has established himself as the Camoteros' first-choice right winger but is struggling to play full matches, sharing time on the field with Miguel Ramirez and Brayan Garnica.

Edgar Guerra
Puebla
More Stats & News
