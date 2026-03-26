Edgar Guerra News: Serving five-game suspension

Guerra is ineligible for the last five matches of the Clausura 2026 regular season because of the red card he received against Santos, the FMF disciplinary committee announced Wednesday.

Guerra's campaign has come to an abrupt end, unless his team qualifies for the playoffs, due to the ban he received for pushing the fourth official while being subbed off in his last game. The winger started in each of the first 12 Clausura matchups, leading his squad with three goals in that period and adding 34 shots (15 on goal), 14 crosses (two accurate), seven chances created and one assist over 882 minutes of play. This is a major blow to the Camoteros' lineup but could be covered by either Pedro Alexis Canelo or Owen Gonzalez, with an additional option being the inclusion of striker Esteban Lozano and the return of Emiliano Gomez to the left wing.