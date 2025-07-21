Edgar Guerra News: Six crosses in defeat
Guerra generated one shot (one on goal) and six crosses (zero accurate) in Friday's 2-1 defeat versus Mazatlán.
Guerra landed a shot on target for a second straight game to start the season, and he is up to four shots, with two on target over the two outings. He also continued to show his willingness to look for his teammates with the long ball, as he is up to 13 crosses in two outings.
