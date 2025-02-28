Edgar Ivan Lopez News: Credited with assist in rout

Lopez assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 5-0 victory against Queretaro.

Lopez set up one of the goals in what turned out to be an easy win for Toluca. However, he's down in the pecking order in the attacking end, so he's not going to carry a lot of fantasy upside going forward unless he finds a way to start on a regular basis.