Edgar Jimenez Injury: Suffers injury Saturday

Jimenez was replaced in the 29th minute of Saturday's 0-0 draw against Toluca due to a potential knee problem.

Jimenez was unlucky as he could log only a few minutes of play this time, ending up with a discomfort that could force him to stay out of at least a few league contests. The wide man has been favored at left wing-back in virtually every game of the season so far. The other players Atlante could use on that flank are Walter Clar, who subbed on for Jimenez against Diablos, and Armando Escobar.