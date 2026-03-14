Edgar Zaldivar headshot

Edgar Zaldivar Injury: Leaves with muscle issue Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Zaldivar finished the first half of Saturday's clash against Toluca with an apparent discomfort and was withdrawn after half time.

Zaldivar is apparently dealing with a physical issue that could limit his participation in upcoming contests. The versatile player has been involved in a rotation in both central midfield and right wing-back roles lately after returning from a significant ACL injury earlier this year. Victor Rios took his place and scored a goal against Toluca, so he should be the main candidate to benefit from Zaldivar's potential absence.

Edgar Zaldivar
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