Edgar Zaldivar Injury: Leaves with muscle issue Saturday

Zaldivar finished the first half of Saturday's clash against Toluca with an apparent discomfort and was withdrawn after half time.

Zaldivar is apparently dealing with a physical issue that could limit his participation in upcoming contests. The versatile player has been involved in a rotation in both central midfield and right wing-back roles lately after returning from a significant ACL injury earlier this year. Victor Rios took his place and scored a goal against Toluca, so he should be the main candidate to benefit from Zaldivar's potential absence.