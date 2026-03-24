Edgar Zaldivar Injury: Muscle injury confirmed

Zaldivar is sidelined for the time being due to a muscular problem he picked up in a March 14 clash with Toluca, according to the team's medical report.

Zaldivar will likely spend some time recovering from the injury after making four starts over the past month. During that period, he featured in both central midfield and right wing-back roles, so both Victor Rios and, if fit, Gustavo Ferrareis (muscular), could be more involved in his absence.