Edgar Zaldivar News: Assists against Tigres

Zaldivar assisted once to go with two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Tigres.

Zaldivar contributed to a long passing sequence that ended in Luis Esteves' long-range strike, earning the assist for the winning goal after 81 minutes of play Saturday. The Mexican got directly involved in a goal for the second time in four Apertura 2026 starts, and he added five clearances to his total of 11 over that span. While his ball distribution efforts give him some creative potential, Zaldivar is likely to retain defensive midfield duties, especially if Aldo Rocha (muscular) remains sidelined going forward.