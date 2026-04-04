Edgar Zaldivar News: On bench versus Leon

Zaldivar (muscular) is on the bench in Saturday's trip to Leon.

Zaldivar will look to see a few minutes of action but might not play a big role considering he has just recovered from a muscle injury. He should should be able to make a gradual return to normal workload, giving the Foxes a versatile option who could produce either in central midfield or on the right flank. In that case, all of Paulo Ramirez, Sergio Hernandez and Gustavo Ferrareis may see their involvement reduced.