Edgar Zaldivar News: Scores opener in win

Zaldivar scored a goal off three shots (two on target) and made three tackles (all won), one clearance and three interceptions during Saturday's 2-0 win over Cruz Azul.

Zaldivar has never been as prolific in front of the net as he is at this start of campaign. At the half-hour mark, the midfielder appear in the six-yard box to head home a cross from the right wing and open the scoring for Atlas. His two goals over five games already matches his career high for a season and he also has one assist to his name.