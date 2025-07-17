Edier Ocampo News: Eight crosses in win

Ocampo recorded one shot (zero on goal), eight crosses (four accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 3-0 win over Houston Dynamo.

Ocampo played a key role in the opening goal by providing the cross that led to Mathias Laborda's header and set off the rebound for Emmanuel Sabbi. He also contributed to building play from the back, sending in a season-high eight crosses while contributing brilliantly in the backline to secure the clean sheet with three tackles, one interception, and a season-high four clearances.