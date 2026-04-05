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Edier Ocampo News: Scores goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Ocampo scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and five crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-2 win over Portland Timbers.

With help from a long kick by Vancouver goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka, opposing goalie James Pantemis going off his line far too early and Ocampo charging up front upon his GK teammate's pass, the right-back has his first goal this season. Ocampo is only one goal short of tying last season's two-goal tally, which he logged across 35 appearances.

Edier Ocampo
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
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