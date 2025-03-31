Fantasy Soccer
Edier Ocampo News: Two crosses in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Ocampo recorded one shot (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Toronto FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 81st minute.

Ocampo sent a pair of crosses in during Saturday's draw, while also taking a pair of shots. The defender didn't get much done during the match, and for the first time the Vancouver attack looked lackluster. Ocampo will hope to bounce back as Vancouver head into some winnable matches in the coming weeks.

Edier Ocampo
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
