Edimilson Fernandes Injury: Back in the squad for Sunday
Fernandes (undisclosed) is fully available for Sunday's match against Angers, coach Eric Roy said in the press conference.
Fernandes missed Sunday's match against Lyon due to an injury but has fully recovered and is available for Sunday's game against Angers. However, he is expected to remain a bench option for now, so his return should not impact the starting XI.
