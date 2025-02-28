Fantasy Soccer
Edimilson Fernandes Injury: Doutbful for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Fernandes (undisclosed) is doubtful for Sunday's clash against Lyon, coach Eric Roy said in the press conference.

Fernandes is doubtful for Sunday's game due to undisclosed reasons. He has started only two of Brest's last six matches and has seen reduced playing time since Pierre Lees-Melou returned from injury, making his potential absence less impactful on the starting lineup.

Edimilson Fernandes
Brest
