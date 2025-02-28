Edimilson Fernandes Injury: Doutbful for Sunday
Fernandes (undisclosed) is doubtful for Sunday's clash against Lyon, coach Eric Roy said in the press conference.
Fernandes is doubtful for Sunday's game due to undisclosed reasons. He has started only two of Brest's last six matches and has seen reduced playing time since Pierre Lees-Melou returned from injury, making his potential absence less impactful on the starting lineup.
