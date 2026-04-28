Edin Dzeko Injury: Missing rest of club season

Dzeko has been out for four weeks and is expcted to miss around another two weeks as he recovers from an arm injury, according to Goal.com.

Dzeko suffered an injury as Bosnia and Herzegovina captured a World Cup spot around a month ago and has been out since recovering, forcing his season to end with Shalke. However, it did not require an operation and he is expected to be close to fitness in two weeks, not keeping him out from making the World Cup squad. This is what he will work for as he is still a key part of the national team at age 40, appearing to be in a race against time to be match fit.