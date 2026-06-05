Edin Dzeko Injury: Still in recovery, out for friendly

Dzeko won't play in the final friendly game against Panama as he continues to struggle with a small issue, with Bosnia coach Sergej Barbarez revealing that "Dzeko is still dealing with a minor injury and will not be in the squad against Panama at all. We are getting him ready for the World Cup opener against Canada next week.", according to Bosnian Football.

Dzeko is targeting a return in the World Cup opener, though he hasn't seen action since May 17 after being sidelined in all of the international practice games. The veteran striker will lead his country's front line if fully healthy, but otherwise Ermedin Demirovic, Haris Tabakovic (ankle) and Jovo Lukic could benefit with increased roles. If Dzeko is ready to play, he'll likely be able to rack up shooting numbers against most opposition.