Edin Dzeko headshot

Edin Dzeko Injury: Still in recovery, out for friendly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2026

Dzeko won't play in the final friendly game against Panama as he continues to struggle with a small issue, with Bosnia coach Sergej Barbarez revealing that "Dzeko is still dealing with a minor injury and will not be in the squad against Panama at all. We are getting him ready for the World Cup opener against Canada next week.", according to Bosnian Football.

Dzeko is targeting a return in the World Cup opener, though he hasn't seen action since May 17 after being sidelined in all of the international practice games. The veteran striker will lead his country's front line if fully healthy, but otherwise Ermedin Demirovic, Haris Tabakovic (ankle) and Jovo Lukic could benefit with increased roles. If Dzeko is ready to play, he'll likely be able to rack up shooting numbers against most opposition.

Edin Dzeko
FC Schalke 04
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Edin Dzeko See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Edin Dzeko See More
2026 World Cup Squad Ages: Youngest and Oldest Teams Ranked
SOC
2026 World Cup Squad Ages: Youngest and Oldest Teams Ranked
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
Yesterday
2026 World Cup Dark Horses: 4 Sleeper Teams to Watch
SOC
2026 World Cup Dark Horses: 4 Sleeper Teams to Watch
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
2 days ago