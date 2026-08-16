Edin Dzeko headshot

Edin Dzeko News: Logs 10 minutes in final friendly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Dzeko (thigh) came on as a substitute in the 80th minute of Sunday's offseason game against Real Madrid.

Dzeko is ready for the 2026/27 campaign, giving Schalke a highly experienced attacking option heading into the first Pokal round and the Bundesliga opener. The striker is expected to compete and possibly share playing time with Moussa Sylla and Junior Adamu in upcoming action, and he should be a valuable goal threat as long as the team is able to generate a few chances.

Edin Dzeko
FC Schalke 04
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