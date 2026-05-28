Edin Dzeko News: Managed carefully by staff

Dzeko (undisclosed) was given a rest day as a precautionary measure during national team training, according to coach Sergej Barbarez, per Reprezentacija. "Edin took a little break yesterday, it's more of a measure, we always do that, it's important to prevent these things, it's better for them to rest now than in America. Things are improving and I hope everyone will be healthy at the start of the World Cup."

Dzeko had only recently returned from an arm injury that threatened to end his season with Schalke prematurely, making the cautious management of his workload in the buildup to the tournament entirely understandable. The veteran remains a key figure for Bosnia and Herzegovina and the coaching staff are clearly prioritizing having him in peak condition for the tournament opener against Canada on June 12 rather than risking any setbacks in training, with the experience and leadership he brings to the squad making his fitness a matter of the utmost importance for manager Barbarez's side.