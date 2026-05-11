Edin Dzeko News: Set for the World Cup

Dzeko (arm) has come off the bench in each of Schalke's last two matches, confirming his return from the arm injury that had threatened to end his season prematurely.

Dzeko's appearances off the bench are an encouraging development heading into the World Cup this summer, giving the 40-year-old the opportunity to build match sharpness in the final weeks of the season. The Bosnian forward remains a key figure for his national team, and getting minutes on the pitch before the tournament is exactly what he needed after a four-week spell on the sidelines. He had contributed six goals and three assists across 10 Bundesliga 2 appearances since joining Schalke in January before the injury struck, and his return to action will be a welcome boost for Bosnia and Herzegovina ahead of the summer.