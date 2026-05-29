Edin Dzeko headshot

Edin Dzeko News: Will be fit for opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Dzeko (undisclosed) has been confirmed fully fit by coach Sergej Barbarez, who revealed the veteran was deliberately rested for the friendly against North Macedonia and will return to full training from Monday, according to Reprezentacija. "We consciously rested him for this match. He will completely normally enter training from Monday."

Dzeko's fitness is a significant boost for Bosnia and Herzegovina heading into the World Cup, with the veteran striker remaining the most important attacking figure in the squad despite his age. The coaching staff managed his workload carefully ahead of the tournament opener against Canada on June 12, and the positive update confirms there is no underlying fitness concern to worry about as preparations enter their final phase.

Edin Dzeko
FC Schalke 04
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