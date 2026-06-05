Edmilson Junior News: Set for major role

Edmilson heads to the 2026 World Cup with solid chances of featuring as a winger in Qatar's lineup.

Edmilson is one of Qatar's primary attacking options thanks to his combination of creativity and ability in the final third. The versatile forward is capable of operating on either wing or in a more central role, but his main position for the national team is usually on the right flank, forming an ideal front line alongside Akram Afif and Almoez Ali. Edmilson might also be relied on for a share of corner kicks, though those responsibilities will likely be split with Afif. That set-piece involvement provides an additional avenue for offensive production beyond goals and assists. If Qatar are able to generate meaningful attacking opportunities, the Al Duhail man should be heavily involved in creating them, as he did in the 2025 Arab Cup, where he produced one assist in 169 minutes of play.