Edmond Tapsoba Injury: Late call Saturday

Tapsoba (undisclosed) will be a late call for Saturday's clash against Heidenheim, coach Xabi Alonso said in the press conference, per Werkself Xtra. "Eddy is in the squad [against Heidenheim tomorrow]. We'll train now and decide after training, but he feels well and the plan is for him to be in the squad."

Tapsoba has been training with the team this week and will be assessed after the final training session to determine if he can be part of the squad for Saturday's clash against Heidenheim. If he makes the squad, he is unlikely to return to the starting XI as he hasn't been a regular starter recently.