Edmond Tapsoba headshot

Edmond Tapsoba Injury: Questionable after training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Tapsoba (undisclosed) was included in training Monday and is questionable for Tuesdays match against Bayern Munich, according to Rune Gjerulff of Buli News.

Tapsoba has received a positive update ahead of the second leg of their contest against Bayern Munich, as he was training Monday. This leaves a solid gap for the defender to make the call if deemed fit ahead of match time. He is a regular starter and will hope to earn that spot back immediately after his early exit last contest.

Edmond Tapsoba
Bayer Leverkusen
More Stats & News
