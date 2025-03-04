Fantasy Soccer
Edmond Tapsoba headshot

Edmond Tapsoba Injury: Trains, option Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Tapsoba (thigh) returned to training and is an option for Wednesday's match against Bayern Munich, according to manager Xabi Alonso, per Phillip Arens of Bild.

Tapsoba looks to be back with the team following the thing injury that kept him out over the weekend, as he was in training and appears to be a likely option. He is a regular starter, so this is a huge boost for the club. That said, he should assume his starting role back if fit for the contest.

Edmond Tapsoba
Bayer Leverkusen
More Stats & News
