Tapsoba (undisclosed) has returned to team training Wednesday, according to Phillip Arena of Bild.de

Tapsoba looks to be nearing that awaited return, as he was able to train with the team. This leaves hime right on the verge of a return, likley only needing to pass some testing to be fit. That said, he will hope to recover and be fit for Saturday's match against Heidenheim.