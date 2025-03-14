Edmond Tapsoba Injury: Unavailable Sunday
Tapsoba (undisclosed) is out for Sunday's trip to Stuttgart, per manager Xabi Alonso.
Tapsoba returned to the bench for a Tuesday match against Munich in the Champions League, but in the end he wasn't deemed fit. The defender was hoping to make a full return for Sunday's clash with Stuttgart, and was instead ruled out. His first chance to return should be a March 28 clash with Bochum.
