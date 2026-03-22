Edmond Tapsoba News: Back from ban
Tapsoba has ended his suspension and is an option moving forward.
Tapsoba was shown a fifth yellow of the season last time out, but is back from his ban, set to return after the break. He has only missed one start all season when an option and should assume that role back, notching five clean sheets in 22 appearances.
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