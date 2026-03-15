Edmond Tapsoba News: Fifth yellow this season
Tapsoba is suspended for one match due to yellow card accumulation.
Tapsoba will hit the sidelines for a game, earning a suspension with his fifth yellow card. He will now miss out on one game, returning to face Wolfsburg on April 4. He is a starter in the defense, so a change will be made, with Jarell Guansah, Robert Andrich and Axel Tape as starting center-backs until Tapsoba returns.
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