Edmond Tapsoba News: Fifth yellow this season

Tapsoba is suspended for one match due to yellow card accumulation.

Tapsoba will hit the sidelines for a game, earning a suspension with his fifth yellow card. He will now miss out on one game, returning to face Wolfsburg on April 4. He is a starter in the defense, so a change will be made, with Jarell Guansah, Robert Andrich and Axel Tape as starting center-backs until Tapsoba returns.