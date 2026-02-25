Edmond Tapsoba News: Fourteen clearances in draw
Tapsoba recorded three tackles (three won), 14 clearances and one interception in Tuesday's 0-0 draw against Olympiacos.
Tapsoba played a major role in locking down the clean sheet, putting on a clinic in box defending with three tackles, two blocks and a season high 14 clearances. He stayed calm under constant aerial pressure and came up big in the closing minutes, repeatedly clearing his lines as the visitors pushed numbers forward and tried to turn the match into chaos. His rock solid defensive performance anchored the back line and helped the Werkself see out the result and punch their ticket to the next round of the Champions League.
