Edmond Tapsoba News: Nets goal

Tapsoba scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 4-0 victory versus FC St. Pauli.

Tapsoba scored on his only shot of the contest but it's his second goal in the last seven Bundesliga games. That's a decent clip for a defender and shows Tapsoba could continue being involved in the attack when Bayer Leverkusen meets Olympiacos on Wednesday as the UCL playoff round begins.