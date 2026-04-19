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Edmond Tapsoba News: Provides one assist in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 19, 2026 at 11:11pm

Tapsoba assisted once to go with three shots (two on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to FC Augsburg.

Tapsoba delivered a strong performance in Saturday's 2-1 home defeat against Augsburg, delivering the precise cross in the first half that Patrik Schick headed home to open the scoring, while adding three shots, two tackles and nine clearances. Tapsoba has now registered five goals and three assists across 25 Bundesliga appearances this season as one of his side's most reliable defensive starters.

Edmond Tapsoba
Bayer Leverkusen
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