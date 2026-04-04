Edmond Tapsoba News: Scores with lone shot
Tapsoba scored a goal with his lone shot while making a tackle and two clearances during Saturday's 6-3 win over Wolfsburg.
Tapsoba found the back of the net in the 68th minute while finishing with the second most tackles and clearances on the team. The goal was the first since February 14th for the defender as he's combined for two tackles, two interceptions and 11 clearances over his last three Bundesliga appearances.
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