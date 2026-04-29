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Edmond Tapsoba News: Signs contract extension until 2031

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Tapsoba signed a contract extension with Leverkusen until June 2031, two years before his previous deal was set to expire, the club announced.

Tapsoba joined from Vitoria Guimaraes in early 2020 as a young talent and has developed into one of the Bundesliga's finest defenders over six and a half seasons at the BayArena, playing a central role in the club's historic Bundesliga and DFB Pokal double. Sporting director Simon Rolfes described him as an anchor of the title-winning squad and one of the most experienced and influential figures in the group, praising his exceptional ability to connect all parts of the team. The 27-year-old Burkina Faso international expressed deep emotional attachment to the club, calling Leverkusen a second home and highlighting the shared ambition to win more titles in the years ahead. The long-term commitment underlines Leverkusen's ambitions heading into the next phase of their project under coach Kasper Hjulmand.

Edmond Tapsoba
Bayer Leverkusen
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