Edmond Tapsoba News: Sterling defensive performance

Tapsoba led the Bayer Leverkusen defensive effort Wednesday with five clearances as they earned a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw versus Arsenal. Across his last five appearances (five starts) in all competitions, the central defender has averaged 8.4 clearances per appearance while contributing to two clean sheets. Tapsoba has played the full 90 minutes in 10 successive appearances.