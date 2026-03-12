Edmond Tapsoba headshot

Edmond Tapsoba News: Sterling defensive performance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Tapsoba registered two tackles (two won) and five clearances in Wednesday's 1-1 draw versus Arsenal.

Tapsoba led the Bayer Leverkusen defensive effort Wednesday with five clearances as they earned a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw versus Arsenal. Across his last five appearances (five starts) in all competitions, the central defender has averaged 8.4 clearances per appearance while contributing to two clean sheets. Tapsoba has played the full 90 minutes in 10 successive appearances.

Edmond Tapsoba
Bayer Leverkusen
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Edmond Tapsoba See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Edmond Tapsoba See More
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
SOC
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 13, 2023
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Targets
Author Image
Christopher Owen
September 12, 2022
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Saturday Bundesliga Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Saturday Bundesliga Targets
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
June 4, 2020
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Bayer Leverkusen v. Bayern Munich Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Bayer Leverkusen v. Bayern Munich Preview
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
June 4, 2020
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: SC Freiburg v. Bayern Leverkusen Showdown Preview
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: SC Freiburg v. Bayern Leverkusen Showdown Preview
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
May 28, 2020