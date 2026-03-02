Edoardo Corvi News: Four saves for draw
Corvi made four saves and allowed one goal in Friday's 1-1 draw against Cagliari.
Corvi stopped four of the five shots he saved during Friday's draw. The goalkeeper was largely excellent with the team in front of him struggling to create or limit chances. It's a nice showing for Corvi to build on in the coming weeks, though he's not likely to get much more support from his team.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now