Edoardo Corvi News: Secures clean sheet
Corvi registered five saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus AC Milan.
Corvi made five saves to secure a clean sheet in Sunday's win over AC Milan. The goalkeeper remains in strong form, recording at least three saves in five of his last six appearances while posting three clean sheets during that span. He will look to carry that momentum into Friday's matchup against Cagliari.
