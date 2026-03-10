Edoardo Corvi News: Third straight away clean sheet
Corvi recorded one save and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Fiorentina.
Corvi was rarely tested on the night, finishing with just one save while keeping his third consecutive clean sheet away from home. Over his last five games he has conceded only two goals while making 13 saves, and will be looking to carry that form into Friday's clash against Torino.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now