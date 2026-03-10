Edoardo Corvi headshot

Edoardo Corvi News: Third straight away clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Corvi recorded one save and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Fiorentina.

Corvi was rarely tested on the night, finishing with just one save while keeping his third consecutive clean sheet away from home. Over his last five games he has conceded only two goals while making 13 saves, and will be looking to carry that form into Friday's clash against Torino.

Edoardo Corvi
Parma
