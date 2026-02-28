Edoardo Goldaniga News: DNP in Lecce game

Goldaniga (heel) didn't sub in during Saturday's 3-1 win over Lecce.

Goldaniga was available after missing a few months, but will have to wait to make his return on the pitch. He'll be a depth piece behind the three regulars at the position the rest of the way. He featured 32 times in 2024/2025, recording 34 tackles, 33 interceptions and 98 clearances and contributing to seven clean sheets.