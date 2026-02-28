Edoardo Goldaniga News: Finds bench role
Goldaniga (heel) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Lecce.
Goldaniga is selected in the squad for the first time since early November after missing months due to heel surgery and takes a spot on the bench. He remains behind Jacobo Ramon, Marc-Oliver Kempf and Diego Carlos in the center-back hierarchy. The defender had logged just one minute so far this season before this call-up.
