Edoardo Goldaniga News: Finds bench role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Goldaniga (heel) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Lecce.

Goldaniga is selected in the squad for the first time since early November after missing months due to heel surgery and takes a spot on the bench. He remains behind Jacobo Ramon, Marc-Oliver Kempf and Diego Carlos in the center-back hierarchy. The defender had logged just one minute so far this season before this call-up.

