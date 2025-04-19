Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Edoardo Goldaniga headshot

Edoardo Goldaniga News: Scores in Lecce contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Goldaniga scored one goal to go with six clerances, one block and two tackles (one won) in Saturday's 3-0 victory against Lecce.

Goldaniga was on point in the back and sealed the deal for his side late in the second half with a towering header, bagging his first goal in Serie A in five years. He has recorded three tackles (two won), three interceptions, 17 clearances and two blocks in the last five matches, contributing to two clean sheets.

Edoardo Goldaniga
Como
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now