Edoardo Goldaniga News: Scores in Lecce contest

Goldaniga scored one goal to go with six clerances, one block and two tackles (one won) in Saturday's 3-0 victory against Lecce.

Goldaniga was on point in the back and sealed the deal for his side late in the second half with a towering header, bagging his first goal in Serie A in five years. He has recorded three tackles (two won), three interceptions, 17 clearances and two blocks in the last five matches, contributing to two clean sheets.