Edoardo Goldaniga News: Suspended for season finale

Goldaniga had three interceptions, four clearances and one block and picked up his tenth yellow card in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Verona.

Goldaniga was active and on point in the back, but his team still allowed one goal, and he won't be available against Inter due to yellow-card accumulation. He has taken over the starting job a couple of months into the season and proceeded to have a solid campaign, finishing with 34 tackles, 32 interceptions, 97 clearances and 10 blocks in 32 displays, contributing to seven clean sheets.