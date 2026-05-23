Edoardo Motta headshot

Edoardo Motta Injury: Unavailable against Pisa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Motta (thigh) hasn't been selected for Saturday's game versus Pisa.

Motta has avoided serious thigh injuries but will miss the second game in a row because of an ailment. Third-stringer Alessio Furlanetto will replace him again between the sticks. He has been serviceable since being promoted, securing three clean sheets, giving up 10 goals and making 23 saves in nine stats. He'll compete for the starting job with Ivan Provedel (shoulder) and Christos Mandas in the summer.

Edoardo Motta
Lazio
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