Edoardo Motta News: Allows one goal in Cremonese game
Motta registered four saves and gave up one goal in Monday's 2-1 victory against Cremonese.
Motta was surprised by a pretty routine shot, failing to coordinate properly to stop it, but he bounced back with some nice saves in the second half. He has kept one clean sheet in the last five matches, giving up six goals and making 12 saves. Up next, Lazio will host Inter on Saturday.
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