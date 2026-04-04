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Edoardo Motta News: Beaten once in Parma fixture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 3:18am

Motta had three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Parma.

Motta conceded on an early point-blank effort by Enrico Delprato but kept his team in the game with some stellar saves afterward. He has secured two clean sheets, allowed two goals and made 12 saves in four starts since replacing Ivan Provedel (shoulder), who's done for the season. Up next, Lazio will visit Fiorentina next Monday.

Edoardo Motta
Lazio
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