Edoardo Motta News: Concedes once versus Sassuolo

Motta registered three saves and allowed one goal in Monday's 2-1 victory over Sassuolo.

Motta was a little shaky in the first half but avoided blunders in his Serie A debut, had some key saves late in the game and was beaten only by a cannon shot by Armand Lauriente. He'll likely man the sticks the rest of the way as Ivan Provedel is about to undergo shoulder injury. Up next, Lazio will host Milan on Sunday.